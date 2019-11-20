Mexican Cornbread Layer Salad

| By

F & L Market has Whole Turkey’s .99 a pound. Here is another great side dish to serve up beside your majestic bird!

Ingredients

2 packs Mexican cornbread mix made according to package directions (Martha White makes a good one)

2 packs ranch dressing mix

2 c buttermilk

2 c mayonnaise

1 lettuce head, finely chopped

2 cans seasoned black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can shoepeg corn, drained (use white or yellow corn if you can’t find shoepeg)

1 can mexicorn drained

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 jar green olives

1 can sliced black olives

2 tomatoes

1 bunch green onions, sliced

8oz shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

1. Prepare cornbread mix according to package directions. Cool.

2. Mix ranch dressing mix with buttermilk and mayonnaise and refrigerate until ready for use.

3. Crumble 1/2 cornbread into large trifle bowl, or 5 quart ice cream bucket (perfect for traveling!) Layer 1/2 lettuce, 1 can black beans, 1 can corn, red bell pepper, sprinkle enough green olives to cover 1 layer (don’t use whole jar), 1/2 tomatoes, 1 1/4 cups ranch dressing, repeat 1/2 cornbread, 1/2 lettuce, 1 can black beans, 1 can corn, green bell pepper, 1/2 tomatoes, black olives, green onions, 1 1/4 cup ranch dressing, shredded cheese, and top with bacon bits.

4. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours before serving.