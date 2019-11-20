Mexican Cornbread Layer Salad

F & L Market has Whole Turkey’s .99 a pound. Here is another great side dish to serve up beside your majestic bird!
Ingredients
2 packs Mexican cornbread mix made according to package directions (Martha White makes a good one)
2 packs ranch dressing mix
2 c buttermilk
2 c mayonnaise
1 lettuce head, finely chopped
2 cans seasoned black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can shoepeg corn, drained (use white or yellow corn if you can’t find shoepeg)
1 can mexicorn drained
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 jar green olives
1 can sliced black olives
2 tomatoes
1 bunch green onions, sliced
8oz shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
1. Prepare cornbread mix according to package directions. Cool.
2. Mix ranch dressing mix with buttermilk and mayonnaise and refrigerate until ready for use.
3. Crumble 1/2 cornbread into large trifle bowl, or 5 quart ice cream bucket (perfect for traveling!) Layer 1/2 lettuce, 1 can black beans, 1 can corn, red bell pepper, sprinkle enough green olives to cover 1 layer (don’t use whole jar), 1/2 tomatoes, 1 1/4 cups ranch dressing, repeat 1/2 cornbread, 1/2 lettuce, 1 can black beans, 1 can corn, green bell pepper, 1/2 tomatoes, black olives, green onions, 1 1/4 cup ranch dressing, shredded cheese, and top with bacon bits.
4. Cover and refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours before serving.