Mexican Macaroni Salad

INGREDIENTS:

For the salad:

1 lbs of macaroni cooked, drained and quickly rinsed with cold water

1 cup of frozen (thawed) corn (or 2 ears of fresh corn)

1/2 cup of sliced black olives

1 can (15oz) black beans drained and rinsed

2 large beefsteak Tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup Red onions, diced

Green onions and/or chives

salt/pepper

1/2 cup Cheddar or Pepperjack Cheese, grated (optional)

For the Dressing:

1/2 cup of Sour cream

1/2 cup of Mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, minced

Salt/Pepper to taste

Sprinkle with Cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

Cook the pasta al dente. Rinse with cold water to stop them from cooking. In a large bowl combine all the ingredients for the salad together. Don’t toss yet.

Whisk all the dressing ingredients together until smooth. Pour over the pasta ingredients and toss gently until everything is combined.