Mixed Berry Vanilla Baked Oatmeal
Ingredients
3 Cups of Old Fashioned Rolled Oats
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
2 eggs slightly beaten
2 1/2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk plus additional for serving
1/2 cup pure maple syrup
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
3 cups fresh berries of choice. (Strawberries, raspberries and blue berries are my favorites)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2 ½ or 3 quart baking dish. Set aside.
- Combine oats, baking powder and salt. Place half the oat mixture in the baking dish, top with half the berries, and then top with the remaining oat mixture.
- Whisk the eggs, almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and melted butter/coconut oil. Pour over the oats.Top the oats with the remaining berries. Gently shake the baking dish back and forth from side to side to allow the wet mixture to get down into the oats.
- Bake uncovered for about 25-40 minutes, until oats are tender, and the mixture is set.
- Serve immediately with a splash of milk, or cool, then cover and refrigerate to reheat later.