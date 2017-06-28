Mock Potato Salad

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower, cleaned

6 large hard boiled eggs, chopped

1 stalks celery, finely diced

1 small shallot finely diced

3/4 cup Dulk mayonnaise

1/4 cup yellow mustard (I use a horseradish brown mustard)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 ⁄8 teaspoon garlic powder

Paprika, for garnish

Fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish

Pickle relish to taste.

Directions

Chop the cauliflower into small pieces (should make about 4 cups). Set a large pot of water over high heat and bring to a boil. Cook the cauliflower pieces in the boiling water for about 5 minutes, until tender. Drain cauliflower and immerse in an ice water bath to stop the cooking process. Drain cauliflower well and then pat dry between several layers of paper towels. Place the cauliflower in a bowl with all of the remaining ingredients, except the garnishes, and fold together. Sprinkle with the paprika and parsley, and chill for at least 1 hour before serving