Mongolian Beef Broccoli

2 pound london broil cut in four pieces

1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

Mongolian Sauce

1/2 cup low sodium soy sauce

1/2 cup water

1/4-1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

2-4 tablespoons Asian weet chili sauce (like Mae Ploy) **

2 tablespoons sweet Japanese rice wine (may sub dry sherry)

1 tablespoon quality hoisin sauce (like Lee Kum Kee or Kikkoman)**

2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger

1/2 teaspoon salt plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1-3 teaspoons sriracha/Asian hot chili sauce for more heat, optional

Prep Time 10 minutes Cook Time 240 minutes Servings servings

INSTRUCTIONS

Add beef to the bottom of your slow cooker. Whisk together all of the Mongolian Sauce ingredients and pour 1/2 cup over beef. Refrigerate the rest of the sauce. Cook on low for 5-7 hours or on high for 3-4 hours, or until beef is tender enough to slice thin. When beef is tender, remove to a cutting board and shred. Meanwhile, add reserved Mongolian Sauce to a small saucepan and whisk in 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch followed by all the liquid from the slow cooker. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer until thickened. Add beef back to slow cooker along with thickened sauce. I quick steam a head of broccoli cut in pieces and toss to combine. Let cook an additional 30 minutes on low to absorb sauce. Taste and add additional Asian Sweet Chili Sauce for more sweet heat, Sriracha for spicier, brown sugar for sweeter if desired. Serve with rice and garnish with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve over rice or vege rice.

RECIPE NOTES

*Use 1/4 cup brown sugar for less sweet or if you aren’t going to add very Sriracha. You can always stir in more brown sugar at the end of cooking

** If you aren’t sure how much to add, you can start with less and stir in more at the end of cooking. I use 4 tablespoons (1/4 cup) Asian Sweet Chili Sauce and 1 teaspoon sriracha and it has a little kick but not too spicy in my opinion. If you have young children you will want to start with 2 tablespoons Asian Sweet Chili Sauce and probably omit the Sriracha. ***I use Kikkoman Mirin Aji Sweet Rice Wine – can be found in the Asian section of most grocery stores – I suggest googling it so you can spot it easily. ***I added 3 cups broccoli florets by adding 1/2 inch water to a microwave safe bowl along with broccoli, covering and microwaving for approximately 3 minutes to steam.