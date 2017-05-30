Mozarella Chicken

INGREDIENTS

1 teaspoon dried basil leaves

1 teaspoon dried parsley leaves

½ teaspoon ground oregano

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 skinless and boneless chicken breasts, halved to make 4 fillets

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1½ cups your favourite Marinara tomato sauce

1-2 teaspoons Italian seasoning (adjust to your tastes)

½ cup shredded mozzarella

SERVING IDEA:

½ cup pasta water

2-3 cups cooked pasta of choice

Preheat the broiler/grill to a medium heat setting.

Combine the herbs in a shallow bowl with salt and pepper and oil. Coat both sides of each chicken fillet with the oil. Heat a large heavy oven-proof skillet over high heat. Add the fillets and pan fry on each side until golden (about 3 minutes on each side).

Add the garlic to the same pan and allow to fry until fragrant (about 30 seconds). Spoon the marinara sauce over and around the chicken. Add the Italian seasonings into the sauce and stir them through. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the mozzarella over each chicken fillet; transfer to the oven and broil / grill until the cheese has melted and the chicken is cooked through (about 3 to 5 minutes).

Garnish with freshly chopped parmesan cheese