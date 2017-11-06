Nashville Hot Fried Oysters

F & L Market has Fresh Chesapeake Oysters $12.49 a pint. Try this exciting new way to prepare them!

Ingredients:

2 dozen oysters, shucked

1 Cup Whole Milk

2 Eggs

1 Tablespoon Louisianna Style Hot Sauce

2 Cups Flour

2½ Tsp Salt

Oil for frying, I use Canola

½ Cup Butter, Melted

1 Tablespoon Cayenne

¾ Tbsp Brown Sugar

½ Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Pepper

½ Tsp Paprika

½ Tsp Garlic Powder

Instructions: