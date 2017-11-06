Nashville Hot Fried Oysters

November 6th, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has Fresh Chesapeake Oysters $12.49 a pint. Try this exciting new way to prepare them!
Ingredients:
  • 2 dozen oysters, shucked
  • 1 Cup Whole Milk
  • 2 Eggs
  • 1 Tablespoon Louisianna Style Hot Sauce
  • 2 Cups Flour
  • 2½ Tsp Salt
  • Oil for frying, I use Canola
  • ½ Cup Butter, Melted
  • 1 Tablespoon Cayenne
  • ¾ Tbsp Brown Sugar
  • ½ Tsp Salt
  • ¼ Tsp Pepper
  • ½ Tsp Paprika
  • ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
Instructions:
  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole milk, egg, and hot sauce. In another medium bowl, mix the flour and salt together.
  2. In either a deep fryer (what I use) or a cast iron skillet, heat your oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  3. Take each oyster and dredge it in the flour, dip in the egg/milk mixture, then again in the flour. Be sure to shake off the excess after each step.
  4. Fry oysters in batches (the big basket in my fryer can do about a dozen at a time), about 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. After frying, place oysters on a cooling rack on top of a baking sheet.
  5. To make the Nashville Hot glaze: add the remaining spices to the melted butter and whisk together. Brush on each side of the fried oyster.
  6. Serve hot and enjoy!









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test