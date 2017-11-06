Nashville Hot Fried Oysters
F & L Market has Fresh Chesapeake Oysters $12.49 a pint. Try this exciting new way to prepare them!
Ingredients:
- 2 dozen oysters, shucked
- 1 Cup Whole Milk
- 2 Eggs
- 1 Tablespoon Louisianna Style Hot Sauce
- 2 Cups Flour
- 2½ Tsp Salt
- Oil for frying, I use Canola
- ½ Cup Butter, Melted
- 1 Tablespoon Cayenne
- ¾ Tbsp Brown Sugar
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Pepper
- ½ Tsp Paprika
- ½ Tsp Garlic Powder
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole milk, egg, and hot sauce. In another medium bowl, mix the flour and salt together.
- In either a deep fryer (what I use) or a cast iron skillet, heat your oil to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Take each oyster and dredge it in the flour, dip in the egg/milk mixture, then again in the flour. Be sure to shake off the excess after each step.
- Fry oysters in batches (the big basket in my fryer can do about a dozen at a time), about 2-3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. After frying, place oysters on a cooling rack on top of a baking sheet.
- To make the Nashville Hot glaze: add the remaining spices to the melted butter and whisk together. Brush on each side of the fried oyster.
- Serve hot and enjoy!