New Orleans Oyster Dressing

I’m not a fan of oysters as a rule, but this recipe rocks the casbah! F & L has fresh Chesapeake Oysters $14.98 a pint. My daddy LOVES this dressing on Thanksgiving Day!
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped celery
- 2 tablespoons chopped garlic
- 3 cups cubed day-old bread
- 2 cups oysters with their liquor
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
- Salt and freshly-ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350º F. Generously oil a medium baking dish.
- In a large skillet heat oil over medium-heat and add onion, green pepper and celery and saute, stirring frequently, 2 minutes. Add garlic and cook 2 minutes longer. Lower the heat and fold in bread cubes, oysters and their liquor, and broth until moistened. Add green onions, parsley, Creole seasoning, and hot pepper sauce.Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Pour dressing into baking dish, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove foil and bake 20 minutes longer, until golden brown and crispy on top.