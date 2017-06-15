No Bake Strawberry Lemon Pie
INGREDIENTS
- 1 prepared graham cracker crust (store-bought or homemade)
- One 3.4 ounce package lemon instant pudding mix
- 2 cups milk
- 6 tablespoons lemon juice
- One 8 ounce tub whipped topping (or 3 cups homemade whipped cream)
- 8 ounces fresh strawberries
- 2 tablespoons sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the pudding mix and milk for 2 minutes, or until thickened. Add the lemon juice and whisk to combine.
- Add the whipped topping to the pudding and fold together until evenly combined. Set aside.
- Remove the leaves from the strawberries and cut each strawberry in half. Place the fruit in a food processor with the sugar and puree until smooth. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed.
- Pour half of the lemon pie filling into your prepared crust and spread evenly in the dish. Pour half of the strawberry puree over the lemon filling and spread evenly over the filling. Place the rest of the lemon filling over the puree and spread into an even layer.
- Drizzle the remaining strawberry puree over the top of the pie. Use a knife to swirl the puree into the filling.
- Cover the pie and freeze until set, about 2-3 hours.