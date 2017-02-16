Oma’s Goulash

This one is comfort food at it’s finest. Serve over egg noodles , freezes very well!

Ingredients:

2-1/2 to 3 pound beef chuck roast

1/4 C shortening

1-1/2 t salt

1 t pepper

1 t paprika

1/2 t red pepper flakes

1 large onion, chopped

1 small green pepper, cut-up

4 C water along with

2 beef bouillon cubes



slurry: 1/2 C flour & 1 C water

Directions:

1. Heat the shortening in a heavy 5 qt Dutch-oven

style pot.

2. Dry the beef well with a paper towel.

3. Add the beef and let brown for about five minutes.

4. Add the onion, green pepper, salt and pepper.

5. Brown well until all the moisture evaporates,

about 20 minutes.

6. Sprinkle with paprika.

7. Give it a good stir. Add the 4 cups of water and

the 2 bouillon cubes, stirring to loosen up the

browned bits on the bottom.

8. Bring to a boil.

9. Stir in the slurry and bring to a boil again,

stirring until thickened. Add the red pepper flakes,

stir.

10. Cover and reduce the heat to low and let

simmer for 2-1/2 hours until the beef is fork tender.

Serves 4-6