One Pan Brown Sugar Pork & Apples

F & L Market has Assorted Pork Chops for $1.89 a pound. Give this fall classic a try! It works great with Splenda Brown Sugar blend if you are watching your sugar.

Ingredients:

1 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 pound pork tenderloin

salt and pepper, to taste

3 tablespoons oil

½ cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 tablespoons apple juice

2 medium apples, sliced into wedges

Instructions: