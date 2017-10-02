One Pan Brown Sugar Pork & Apples

October 2nd, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has Assorted Pork Chops for $1.89 a pound. Give this fall classic a try! It works great with Splenda Brown Sugar blend if you are watching your sugar.
Ingredients:
  • 1 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 pound pork tenderloin
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons apple juice
  • 2 medium apples, sliced into wedges
Instructions:
  1. Season pork with salt and pepper on all sides. Drizzle oil into a large skillet and bring to medium heat on the stove.
  2. Stir together brown sugar, dijon mustard, garlic, and apple juice. Rub mixture all over pork using your fingertips.
  3. Cook pork in preheated and oiled pan, turning every 2-3 minutes to ensure even cooking. After about 10 minutes, add apples and cook until tender and pork is white through the middle (there shouldn’t be any pink left).
  4. Serve immediately and garnish with fresh parsley or thyme.









