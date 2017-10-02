One Pan Brown Sugar Pork & Apples
F & L Market has Assorted Pork Chops for $1.89 a pound. Give this fall classic a try! It works great with Splenda Brown Sugar blend if you are watching your sugar.
Ingredients:
- 1 1-1/2 to 2-1/2 pound pork tenderloin
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 tablespoons oil
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons apple juice
- 2 medium apples, sliced into wedges
Instructions:
- Season pork with salt and pepper on all sides. Drizzle oil into a large skillet and bring to medium heat on the stove.
- Stir together brown sugar, dijon mustard, garlic, and apple juice. Rub mixture all over pork using your fingertips.
- Cook pork in preheated and oiled pan, turning every 2-3 minutes to ensure even cooking. After about 10 minutes, add apples and cook until tender and pork is white through the middle (there shouldn’t be any pink left).
- Serve immediately and garnish with fresh parsley or thyme.