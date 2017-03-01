One Pan Lemon Butter Shrimp and Asparagus

INGREDIENTS
  • 1 pound thin/medium asparagus, ends trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Shrimp
  • 1 1/2 pounds medium uncooked peeled shrimp deveined*
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/8-1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice or more to taste
  • 3 tablespoons butter, cubed
Serve with
  • Pasta
  • Rice
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
  2. Line a Jelly Roll Pan (10×15) with foil and lightly spray with cooking spray. Add asparagus and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 minced garlic clove, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Toss until evenly coated then line asparagus in a single layer. Roast for 4-6 minutes depending on thickness.
  3. Meanwhile, remove tails from shrimp.
  4. Remove pan from oven and push asparagus to one side of the pan (keep in a single layer). Add shrimp and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 2-3 minced garlic cloves (or more to taste), 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and 1/8-1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes. Toss until evenly coated then line shrimp in a single layer.
  5. Top asparagus with 1 tablespoon cubed butter, evenly spaced. Top shrimp with 2 tablespoons cubed butter, evenly spaced. Roast for 6 minutes or just until shrimp is opaque.
  6. Remove pan from oven and drizzle with lemon juice. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pasta, rice, etc.
  7. *Weigh your 11/2 pounds shrimp with tails on, then remove tails. If purchase shrimp with the tails already removed, adjust weight accordingly.

