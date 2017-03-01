One Pan Lemon Butter Shrimp and Asparagus
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound thin/medium asparagus, ends trimmed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
Shrimp
- 1 1/2 pounds medium uncooked peeled shrimp deveined*
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8-1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice or more to taste
- 3 tablespoons butter, cubed
Serve with
- Pasta
- Rice
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Line a Jelly Roll Pan (10×15) with foil and lightly spray with cooking spray. Add asparagus and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 minced garlic clove, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Toss until evenly coated then line asparagus in a single layer. Roast for 4-6 minutes depending on thickness.
- Meanwhile, remove tails from shrimp.
- Remove pan from oven and push asparagus to one side of the pan (keep in a single layer). Add shrimp and drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 2-3 minced garlic cloves (or more to taste), 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/8 teaspoon pepper and 1/8-1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes. Toss until evenly coated then line shrimp in a single layer.
- Top asparagus with 1 tablespoon cubed butter, evenly spaced. Top shrimp with 2 tablespoons cubed butter, evenly spaced. Roast for 6 minutes or just until shrimp is opaque.
- Remove pan from oven and drizzle with lemon juice. Season with additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve with pasta, rice, etc.
- *Weigh your 11/2 pounds shrimp with tails on, then remove tails. If purchase shrimp with the tails already removed, adjust weight accordingly.