One Pan Mediterranean Chicken with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

INGREDIENTS

4-6 boneless skinless chicken thighs or breasts

⅔ cup chopped roasted red peppers (see note)

2 teaspoons italian seasoning, divided

4 tablespoons oil

3 teaspoons minced garlic

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese (optional but not really)

thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine roasted red peppers, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning, oil, garlic, salt, and pepper in a food processor or blender Pulse til smooth. Grease a large skillet. Season chicken with remaining 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning. Cook chicken in your greased skillet over medium heat for 6-8 minutes on each side until cooked through and lightly browned on the outside. Transfer to a plate and cover to keep warm. Transfer red pepper mixture to the pan and stir over medium heat 2-3 minutes until hot throughout. Add heavy cream and stir until mixture is thick and creamy. Add chicken and toss in the sauce to coat. Garnish with crumbled feta cheese and fresh basil and serve.

NOTES You can buy jarred roasted red peppers in most grocery stores near the olives.