One Skillet Chicken with Fiesta Cream Sauce

F&L Market has boneless, skinless chicken breast for $1.99 a pound. This is a delicious one skillet dish I think you will love!

INGREDIENTS:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (or thighs)

salt and pepper

1 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

⅛ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or more to taste)

1 tablespoon olive oil

⅓ cup finely diced yellow onions

2 tablespoons minced jalapeños

2 tablespoons butter

¼ cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

Using a mallet, pound down the chicken breasts/thighs into ½ inch thickness. Sprinkle a pinch of salt and pepper on both sides of the chicken. In a 2 cup measuring cup or a small bowl, combine the chicken broth, lime juice, garlic, cumin, and red pepper flakes. Position a rack in the lower third of the oven, and preheat the oven to 375ºF. Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken and allow to brown on both sides for 2-3 minutes per side. Don’t worry if the chicken isn’t cooked completely, we’ll finish it in the oven. Remove the chicken to a plate. Reduce the flame to medium, add the diced onions to the skillet along with the chicken broth mixture. Using a whisk, scrape the bottom of the pan so all the brown bits are loosened. Let sauce reduce for about 9-12 minutes or UNTIL ABOUT ⅓ CUP OF THE SAUCE REMAINS . Add the minced jalapeños and stir to combine. When the sauce has reduced, remove from the flame, add the butter and whisk until it melts completely. With the skillet off the flame, add the heavy cream, whisk to combine. Place the skillet back over the flame for just 30 seconds, Do NOT allow the sauce to boil. Remove from heat, add the chicken back into the pan, and drizzle the sauce over the chicken. Place the skillet in the oven for 5-8 minutes, or until the chicken is completely cooked through. Top with chopped cilantro and serve warm with additional lime wedges.

NOTE:

Use boneless skinless chicken breasts/thighs that are about the same thickness. I pounded mine down to about ½ inch.