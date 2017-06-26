Orange Fire Chicken

INGREDIENTS:
- 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 1 tsp paprika
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme leaves, crushed
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Whisk together oil, orange juice and all seasonings.
- Place chicken in a gallon ziplock bag. Lightly pound the chicken with a meat mallet or rolling pin to an even thickness. Pour marinade over chicken.
- Refrigerate chicken overnight.
- Remove chicken from marinade.
- Prepare grill and grill chicken until done, approximately 12 to 15 minutes.
