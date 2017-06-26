Orange Fire Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 Tbsp salt
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 2 tsp dried oregano
  • 2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp dried thyme leaves, crushed
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Whisk together oil, orange juice and all seasonings.
  2. Place chicken in a gallon ziplock bag. Lightly pound the chicken with a meat mallet or rolling pin to an even thickness. Pour marinade over chicken.
  3. Refrigerate chicken overnight.
  4. Remove chicken from marinade.
  5. Prepare grill and grill chicken until done, approximately 12 to 15 minutes.








Janet's Five & Dine

