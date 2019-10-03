Orange Ginger Salmon

In a large resealable plastic food-storage bag, combine orange juice, soy sauce, oil, lime juice, garlic and gingerroot. Add salmon; seal bag. Turn to coat. Let stand 20 minutes to marinate.

Remove salmon from marinade; discard marinade. Place salmon on grill; cover grill. Grill, turning once, 8-10 minutes until internal temperature is 140°F.

Step 4

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix brown sugar and pepper. Coat top surface of each salmon portion with brown sugar mixture. Cover grill; grill 3 minutes until salmon is cooked through and brown sugar mixture is melted. Serve on a bed of cooked brown rice.