Orzo Salad and Tomatoes, Basil and Feta
Ingredients
Vinaigrette:
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1/3 cup olive oil
Salad:
- 12 ounces orzo pasta
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 2 cups grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
- 4 tablespoons thinly sliced chives or green onions
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
- 1 cup arugula or baby spinach, coarsely chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup pine nuts, toasted (heat them in a dry skillet over medium-low heat, tossing often until golden)
Directions
- For the dressing, whisk together the vinegar, lemon juice, honey and oil. Season to taste with a bit of salt and pepper. Set aside.
- For the salad, cook the orzo in the chicken broth until tender according to package directions. Drain well but do not rinse. Let the pasta cool to room temperature, tossing often so it doesn’t stick together (stir in 1-2 tablespoons of the dressing if the pasta is overly sticky). Toss the cooled pasta with the tomatoes, chives or green onions, basil, and arugula or spinach.
- Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and stir to coat the ingredients with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper, if needed. Sprinkle the feta and pine nuts over the top and toss lightly. Serve at room temperature.