Oven Baked Chowder

Ingredients
  • ¾ to 1 pound mild white fish, like Cod, about one inch thick, cut into four large pieces
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • ½ teaspoon Paprika
  • 2 parsnips (or other root vegetable), cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 3 carrots, thinly sliced
  • 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced (use celery hearts if you can and add leaves)
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil
  • 2½ cups chicken or vegetable stock or broth (low sodium)
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut in small chunks
  • 1 bay leaf
  • ½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced or finely chopped (add more or less to taste)
  • ½ cup whole cream or coconut milk
  • ¼ cup chopped parsley
  • Optional – sliced jalapeno for garnish
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Season the fish with ½ teaspoon salt and paprika. Put it back in the refrigerator until needed.
  3. In an 8×11 or similar sized baking dish, toss parsnips, carrots, celery and onion with olive oil and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Spread out evenly in the baking dish.
  4. Pour the chicken or vegetable broth over vegetables
  5. Evenly sprinkle the butter on top. Add the bay leaf.
  6. Cover the baking dish tightly with a lid or aluminum foil. Bake 30 minutes.
  7. Add the fish and the red pepper and bake again, covered, for another 30 minutes until the fish is just cooked through and easily flakes apart with a fork.
  8. Gently heat the whole cream or coconut milk and stir into the chowder.
  9. Sprinkle with parsley just before serving.
  10. The chowder can be made a day ahead.








