Oven Baked Chowder
Ingredients
- ¾ to 1 pound mild white fish, like Cod, about one inch thick, cut into four large pieces
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon Paprika
- 2 parsnips (or other root vegetable), cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 carrots, thinly sliced
- 2 celery stalks, thinly sliced (use celery hearts if you can and add leaves)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil or avocado oil
- 2½ cups chicken or vegetable stock or broth (low sodium)
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cut in small chunks
- 1 bay leaf
- ½ red bell pepper, thinly sliced or finely chopped (add more or less to taste)
- ½ cup whole cream or coconut milk
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- Optional – sliced jalapeno for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
- Season the fish with ½ teaspoon salt and paprika. Put it back in the refrigerator until needed.
- In an 8×11 or similar sized baking dish, toss parsnips, carrots, celery and onion with olive oil and remaining ½ teaspoon salt. Spread out evenly in the baking dish.
- Pour the chicken or vegetable broth over vegetables
- Evenly sprinkle the butter on top. Add the bay leaf.
- Cover the baking dish tightly with a lid or aluminum foil. Bake 30 minutes.
- Add the fish and the red pepper and bake again, covered, for another 30 minutes until the fish is just cooked through and easily flakes apart with a fork.
- Gently heat the whole cream or coconut milk and stir into the chowder.
- Sprinkle with parsley just before serving.
- The chowder can be made a day ahead.