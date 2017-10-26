F & L Market has whole Boston butts for $1.39 a pound. This is a great way to fix one. Thanks Bobby Flay!

Oven-roasted Boston Butt Dry Rub:

3 tablespoons paprika

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

3 tablespoons coarse salt

1 (5 to 7 pound) pork roast, preferably shoulder or Boston butt

Directions:

Mix the paprika, garlic power, brown sugar, dry mustard, and salt together in a small bowl. Rub the spice blend all over the pork and marinate for as long as you have time for, as little as 1 hour or up to overnight, covered, in the refrigerator. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F. Put the pork in a roasting pan and bake for about 6 hours. Basically, roast the pork until it’s falling apart and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 170 degrees F. After baking… Remove the pork roast from the oven and transfer to a large platter. Allow the meat to rest for about 10 minutes. While still warm, take 2 forks and “pull” the meat to form shreds. Using 2 forks, shred the pork by steadying the meat with 1 fork and pulling it away with the other. Put the shredded pork in a bowl.

Note: don’t add the BBQ sauce if you are not eating everything. Package using freezer bags and save it for another day.

Homemade Cider Vinegar Barbecue Sauce (from Bobby Flay): 1 1/2 cups cider vinegar, 1 cup yellow or brown mustard, 1/2 cup ketchup, 1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 2 garlic cloves smashed, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon cayenne, 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

To make the barbecue sauce: combine the vinegar, mustard, ketchup, brown sugar, garlic, salt, cayenne, and black pepper in a saucepan over medium heat. Simmer gently, stirring, for 10 minutes until the sugar dissolves.