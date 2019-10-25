Overnnight Breakfast Enchilada

F & L Market has Grade A Medium eggs for .59 a dozen, Jamestown Sausage 2 for $4 and they have everything else you need to make this fantastic weekend casserole!
Ingredients
- 1 lb sausage browned
- 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 8 8 in flour tortillas
- 6 eggs
- 2 cups half-and-half
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 oz package Real Bacon Bits
Instructions
- Spray 13×9 in pan with cooking spray
- In a large bowl stir together browned sausage, 1 c. cheese and 1/2 of the package of bacon bits.
- Place a 1/8 of the mixture down the center of a tortilla. Roll up and place seem side down in baking dish. Repeat until all tortillas are filled.
- In another large bowl beat eggs, half and half, four and salt. Pour over the tortillas in the pan. You can cover the dish and place in the fridge overnight or baked immediately.
- When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Uncover dish and sprinkle remaining 1 cup of cheese over tortillas. Sprinkle the rest of the bacon bits over cheese. Cover baking dish and bake for 35 minutes. Uncover dish and bake 10 minutes longer or until set and cheese is melted.