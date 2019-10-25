Overnnight Breakfast Enchilada

| By

F & L Market has Grade A Medium eggs for .59 a dozen, Jamestown Sausage 2 for $4 and they have everything else you need to make this fantastic weekend casserole!

Ingredients

1 lb sausage browned

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

8 8 in flour tortillas

6 eggs

2 cups half-and-half

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 oz package Real Bacon Bits

Instructions