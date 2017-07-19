Pan Seared Cod in Garlic Wine Sauce

(Such a delicious meal, as beautiful to the eye as it is to the taste buds!)

Ingredients:

4 x 6 oz halibut or cod fish fillets

1/2 lb heirloom cherry tomatoes( halved or sliced)

1/3 c dry white wine

4-5 cloves garlic (grated)

1 lemon

2 pinches sea salt or to taste

black pepper to taste (freshly cracked)

3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/4 c fresh basil leaves (thinly sliced)

Instructions:

Bring the fish to room temperature for 20 minutes and pat dry all over with paper towels. Season well on both sides with a good pinch of sea salt and the freshly cracked black pepper. Heat up one tablespoon of the olive oil in a cast iron skillet on medium flame. Gently place the fish in the pan and sear for about 2 minutes on each side depending on the thickness. Use a spatula to carefully flip them without breaking. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.

Make the Garlic White Wine Sauce: