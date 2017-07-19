Pan Seared Cod in Garlic Wine Sauce
(Such a delicious meal, as beautiful to the eye as it is to the taste buds!)
Ingredients:
- 4 x 6 oz halibut or cod fish fillets
- 1/2 lb heirloom cherry tomatoes( halved or sliced)
- 1/3 c dry white wine
- 4-5 cloves garlic (grated)
- 1 lemon
- 2 pinches sea salt or to taste
- black pepper to taste (freshly cracked)
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1/4 c fresh basil leaves (thinly sliced)
Instructions:
- Bring the fish to room temperature for 20 minutes and pat dry all over with paper towels.
- Season well on both sides with a good pinch of sea salt and the freshly cracked black pepper.
- Heat up one tablespoon of the olive oil in a cast iron skillet on medium flame.
- Gently place the fish in the pan and sear for about 2 minutes on each side depending on the thickness. Use a spatula to carefully flip them without breaking. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.
Make the Garlic White Wine Sauce:
- Add another tablespoon of olive oil to the skillet and stir in the grated garlic. cook for about 15 seconds taking good care not to let it burn. Stir in the tomatoes and a pinch of salt then hit it with the white wine.
- Allow the sauce to simmer for a few minutes until the tomatoes burst and release their juices.
- Transfer the cooked fish back into the pan and just heat through for another minute or so.
- Serve over polenta or rice.
- Squeeze lemon juice over and top with fresh basil leaves.