Pan Seared Cod with Wine Tomato Basil Sauce

F & L Market has Cod Fillets 16oz for $6.99. This is an amazing way to prepare it. I like to serve it with a nice pasta and grilled asparagus.
For the White Wine Tomato Basil Sauce:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
2 large cloves (or 3 smaller cloves) garlic, finely minced
1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
1/4 cup dry white wine
1/2 cup fresh basil, finely chopped
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon salt (more to taste)
1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper (more to taste)
For the Cod:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 and 1/2 pounds fresh cod, cut into 4 fillets (or four 6 ounce fillets)
Salt and pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees (F).
For the White Wine Tomato Basil Sauce:
Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add crushed red pepper flakes and garlic and saute for 1 minute, or until garlic is fragrant. Add the cherry tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until they’re soft and blistering, but still hold their shape, 9 to 12 minutes. Add in the white wine, stir, and allow the mixture to come to a gentle simmer. Stir in the basil, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and pepper and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer the sauce into a bowl and set aside until needed.
For the Cod:
Heat oil in a large saute pan over medium heat. Season both sides of cod with salt and pepper. Place cod in the oil and cook until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Carefully flip the cod over and place the pan in the oven to continue cooking for another 5 minutes, or until it’s cooked through.
Pour the white wine tomato basil sauce over the cod and serve at once.