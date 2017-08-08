Peach Bundt Cake

Ingredients
- 1 box yellow cake mix
- 1 cup peach nectar
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 cup diced peaches
- 1/2 tbsp flour
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar for dusting
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Grease bundt pan with shortening.
- Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of sugar in the bundt pan and toss it around until it cover the pan. With an electric mixer, mix cake mix, peach nectar, oil, eggs and sugar until combined.
- Sprinkle diced peaches with flour and toss until they are coated. Stir the diced peaches into the batter.
- Pour batter into prepared bundt pan and bake for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool for 10-15 minutes.
- Turn cake out on a serving plate and dust the top with powdered sugar.
Test