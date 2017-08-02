Pesto Salmon & Italian Veggies in Foil

1 1/4 lbs fresh green beans , ends trimmed or 1 lb (medium/thin) asparagus, tough ends trimmed
3 tsp olive oil , divided
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 Tbsp pesto , homemade or store-bought
4 tsp fresh lemon juice
1 pint grape tomatoes , halved
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Cut four pieces of aluminum foil into 14-inch lengths. Boil green beans 3 minutes, then carefully drain (asparagus doesn’t need to be boiled before baking).
Toss green beans (or asparagus) with 2 tsp olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste, divide into 4 servings and layer in center of each piece of foil. Season both sides of salmon with salt and pepper. Layer salmon over green beans and then spread 1 Tbsp pesto over top. Drizzle 1 tsp lemon juice over each fillet. Toss tomatoes with remaining 1 tsp olive oil and season lightly with salt. Spread over each salmon fillet. Wrap sides of foil in and roll and crimp edge to seal, then wrap ends upward to seal (don’t wrap too tightly you want the heat to be able to circulate well).
Place side by side on a baking sheet and bake in preheated oven until salmon has cooked through, about 20 – 28 minutes (cook time will vary depending on thickness of salmon and desired degree of doneness).