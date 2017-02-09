Philly Cheesesteak Joes
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 small onion, chopped
- Green, Red and Yellow peppers, chopped
- ¼ cup A-1 steak sauce or Worcestershire
- ¼ tsp ground black pepper
- Sliced Provolone or Mozzarella
- Hamburger Buns
In a skillet break up the hamburger and brown it along with the onions and peppers in the olive oil. Once browned add in sauce of choice ( I prefer worcestershire) season with black pepper. Remove from heat place cheese over top.
Layout hamburger buns on a foil sheet top with mixture and top bun, wrap up in foil and bake in a 350 degree oven for 5 mins and serve with the sides of your choice.