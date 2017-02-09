Philly Cheesesteak Joes

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

Green, Red and Yellow peppers, chopped

¼ cup A-1 steak sauce or Worcestershire

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Sliced Provolone or Mozzarella

Hamburger Buns

In a skillet break up the hamburger and brown it along with the onions and peppers in the olive oil. Once browned add in sauce of choice ( I prefer worcestershire) season with black pepper. Remove from heat place cheese over top.

Layout hamburger buns on a foil sheet top with mixture and top bun, wrap up in foil and bake in a 350 degree oven for 5 mins and serve with the sides of your choice.