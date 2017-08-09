Pineapple BBQ Meatballs

Ingredients:
  • ½ bag of Meatballs
  • 1 bottle of Sweet Baby Rays (small)
  • 1 20 oz pineapple chunk with juice
  • ½ cup brown sugar
Appliance Needed:
  • Crockpot
Instructions:
  1. Place your meatballs into the slower cooker. There’s no problem with putting frozen, thawed, or uncooked homemade meatballs. It’s basically up to you.
  2. Pour the BBQ sauce, pineapple chunks in juice, and brown sugar in the slow cooker. If you want to mix the two first before putting them into the slower cooker, that is fine, too.
  3. Cook it in the slow cooker on high for 1 hours, then, turn down the slower cooker to low and cook for another 2-3 hours or until the meatballs are fully cooked.








