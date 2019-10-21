Polish Sausage Pepper Pasta Skillet

F & l Market has Roger Wood Lumberjack sausage on sale, perfect for this Sausage, pepper and onion skillet. They also have 3 lb bags of onions for $1.99.
Ingredients
-
1 Tablespoon olive oil
-
1 pound smoked sausage, sliced (I use chicken or turkey sausage)
-
1 medium onion, chopped
-
2 medium bell peppers sliced
-
3 cloves garlic, minced
-
2 cups chicken broth
-
1/2 cup heavy cream
-
1 can Rotel (I use mild)
-
8 ounces dry pasta (I used farfalle)
-
1 1/2 cups shredded monterrey jack cheese
-
2 tbsp chopped cilantro for topping
-
2 green onions for topping
Instructions
-
Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat, then add the sausage to the pan. Cook until sausage is browned, then add the chopped onions, peppers, and garlic. Cook for 5 more minutes until vegetables are softened and garlic is fragrant.
-
Add the chicken broth, heavy cream, Rotel, and dry pasta to the pan. Season with salt and pepper and stir everything well. Turn the heat to low and cover the pan with a lid. Cook undisturbed for 15 minutes or until pasta is cooked through.
-
Stir in 3/4 cup of the cheese. Top with the remaining cheese, then place the lid back on the pan and cook for another 3-4 minutes until cheese is melted. Garnish with cilantro and chopped green onions if desired. Enjoy!