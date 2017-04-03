Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies
INGREDIENTS
- ¼ cup coconut oil melted
- ¼ cup honey
- 1 cup rolled old fashioned oats
- 1 cup quick cooking oats
- ⅔ cup unsweetned dried cranberries
- ⅔ cup pumpkin seeds
- ¼ cup ground flax seed
- 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- ½ cup canned pumpkin puree
- 2 eggs, beaten
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet.
- In a small bowl warm Spectrum® coconut oil and honey (either microwave, inside preheating oven or on the stove top).
- In a large bowl combine both kinds of oats, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, ground flax, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Add pumpkin puree, eggs and warmed coconut oil and honey. Stir until fully combined.
- Drop about ¼ cup sized scoops of the mixture onto a cookie sheet and flatten (cookies won’t spread while baking). Bake for about 15-20 minutes until edges are lightly browned.
- Let cookies cool on baking sheet before moving to an airtight storage container.