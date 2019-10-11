Download the WLNI App

Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake

Published October 11, 2019 | By Janet Rose
F & L Market has everything you need to make this extra special cake perfect for Fall!
Ingredients
  • 1 box super moist yellow cake mix
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 3/4 cup canned pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
  • 2 1/2 Teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 3/4 cups brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

For the Glaze

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla

Instructions

  • Place the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour the glaze over the top of the hot cake, using a spatula to
    Heat oven to 350 degrees. Greased the bottom and sides of a 13×9 inch baking pan.

    Place the cake mix, oil,eggs, sour cream, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed about 2 minutes until ingredients are just incorporated. Measure out 2 cups of batter, place the batter onto the bottom of your prepared pan.

    In a small bowl combine the walnuts with the brown sugar. Toss to combine. Sprinkle evenly over the cake batter. Spoon the remaining batter evenly over the filling. Using a spatula, carefully spread batter over the filling to the edges of the pan. Place in the oven and bake about 35 – 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove the pan to a cooling rack.

    Make the glaze:
    Place the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour the glaze over the top of the hot cake, using a spatula to cover the entire cake with glaze. Cool the cake completely before serving

WLNI - Mel Wheeler, Inc.