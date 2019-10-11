Pumpkin Honey Bun Cake

Place the cake mix, oil,eggs, sour cream, pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed about 2 minutes until ingredients are just incorporated. Measure out 2 cups of batter, place the batter onto the bottom of your prepared pan.

In a small bowl combine the walnuts with the brown sugar. Toss to combine. Sprinkle evenly over the cake batter. Spoon the remaining batter evenly over the filling. Using a spatula, carefully spread batter over the filling to the edges of the pan. Place in the oven and bake about 35 – 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Remove the pan to a cooling rack.

Make the glaze:

Place the powdered sugar, milk and vanilla in a medium bowl. Whisk to combine. Pour the glaze over the top of the hot cake, using a spatula to cover the entire cake with glaze. Cool the cake completely before serving