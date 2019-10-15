Pumpkin Shortbread Dessert

| By

F&L Market has everything you need to make this great Fall dessert. Sale items include Grade A Large eggs $1.29, Domino Sugar $1.99 for a 4lb bag.

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups sugar, divided

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup cold butter

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 can (29 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

2 cans (12 ounces each) evaporated milk

Whipped cream and additional ground cinnamon, optional

Directions