Pumpkin Shortbread Dessert

Ingredients
- 1-3/4 cups sugar, divided
- 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cold butter
- 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 can (29 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 cans (12 ounces each) evaporated milk
- Whipped cream and additional ground cinnamon, optional
Directions
- In a bowl, combine 1/4 cup sugar and flour; cut in butter until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press into an ungreased 13 X 9 pan
- In a bowl, combine the eggs, pumpkin, salt, spices and remaining sugar. Stir in milk. Pour over crust.
- Bake at 425° for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350°; bake 50-55 minutes longer or until filling is set. Cool on a wire rack. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- Cut into 15 squares. If desired, top with whipped cream and sprinkle with additional cinnamon.