Quick Maple Glazed Salmon
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon chile powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 teaspoons raw brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1½ pounds skinless salmon fillets, cut into 4 portions
- 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to broil. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, mix together the chili powder, paprika, sugar, and salt
- Generously sprinkle the chili powder mixture evenly over the tops of the salmon fillets.
- Place the salmon on the prepared baking sheet and broil for 6-9 minutes, depending on how thick your fillets are and how crispy you prefer the crust.
- Remove the salmon from the oven and brush the maple syrup over the tops to coat the spice rub. Return to the oven and broil for an additional 1-2 minutes until the maple syrup is bubbling and has formed a crust. Serve immediately.