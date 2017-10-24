Ranch Pork Chops with Baby Potatoes

F & L Market has Boneless Pork Sirloin Chops for $1.69 a pound. They are gorgeous, and this is an easy way to prepare them!

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 oz dry ranch mix

1 tsp smoked Paprika

1 tbsp oregano dry

1 tsp ground black pepper

6 pork chops either boneless or bone-in will work

2 lb baby potatoes

1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped

Instructions: