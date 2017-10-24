Ranch Pork Chops with Baby Potatoes
F & L Market has Boneless Pork Sirloin Chops for $1.69 a pound. They are gorgeous, and this is an easy way to prepare them!
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 oz dry ranch mix
- 1 tsp smoked Paprika
- 1 tbsp oregano dry
- 1 tsp ground black pepper
- 6 pork chops either boneless or bone-in will work
- 2 lb baby potatoes
- 1 tbsp fresh parsley chopped
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 400 F degrees. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Place potatoes and pork chops on the baking sheet, drizzle the olive oil over the pork chops and potatoes, toss well.
- In a small bowl, mix together the ranch seasoning, smoked paprika, oregano, and black pepper. Rub the seasoning over the pork chops and the potatoes. I didn’t find the need for additional salt, but feel free to season with salt to taste.
- Place the baking sheet in the oven and roast for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until the pork chops are cooked through and the potatoes are fork tender. The internal temperature of the chops should reach 145 degrees F (63 degrees C) when cooked. Also please note that all ovens are different – some may take longer and some may require less time.
- Garnish with chopped parsley, then serve immediately.