Reuben Style Irish Nachos

March 20th, 2017 | Written by:
INGREDIENTS
  • 22 oz package frozen waffle fries
  • 1 cup shredded swiss cheese
  • 1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup roughly chopped corned beef
  • ½ cup sauerkraut, drained and squeezed dry
  • Thousand Island dressing, for drizzling
  • Chopped chives, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Cook the waffle fries according to package directions.
  2. In a bowl, toss together swiss and cheddar.
  3. On a baking sheet or in a large cast iron skillet, spread half the waffle fries in an even layer. Top with half the cheese mixture, half the sauerkraut and half the corned beef. Repeat a second layer on top.
  4. Preheat the broiler.
  5. Broil the nachos until cheese is bubbling, about 5 minutes.
  6. Drizzle Thousand Island over top and garnish with chives.
  7. Serve immediately.

