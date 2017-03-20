Reuben Style Irish Nachos
INGREDIENTS
- 22 oz package frozen waffle fries
- 1 cup shredded swiss cheese
- 1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese
- 1 cup roughly chopped corned beef
- ½ cup sauerkraut, drained and squeezed dry
- Thousand Island dressing, for drizzling
- Chopped chives, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Cook the waffle fries according to package directions.
- In a bowl, toss together swiss and cheddar.
- On a baking sheet or in a large cast iron skillet, spread half the waffle fries in an even layer. Top with half the cheese mixture, half the sauerkraut and half the corned beef. Repeat a second layer on top.
- Preheat the broiler.
- Broil the nachos until cheese is bubbling, about 5 minutes.
- Drizzle Thousand Island over top and garnish with chives.
- Serve immediately.