Roasted Cauliflower Bites
Ingredients
- 7 cups cauliflower florets, cut to bite sized pieces
- 3 to 4 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup Italian bread crumbs
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup parmesan cheese
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray liberally with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
- Combine the cauliflower and olive oil in a large zip close bag and shake to coat.
- Add the remaining ingredients to the bag and shake until coated, pressing slightly to help the breading stick. Pour onto the baking sheet and spray the tops of the cauliflower with cooking spray and bake for 20 minutes. Stir the cauliflower and continue to bake an additional 10 minutes. Serve hot. Enjoy!