Roasted Chicken with a Red Wine Glaze and Polenta

Leg Quarters are a great choice for this particular dish, but you can use your chicken of choice.

Ingredients

4 Chicken quarters

Garlic

Lemon

Flour (optional)

Basil

Polenta

2 cups Polenta (8 cups chicken stock and/or water)

½ cup Asiago (soft or grated Mozzarella, etc)

½ cup Parmesan cheese (add additional to taste)

2 tablespoons butter

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Marinade

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine

1 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

2 cloves minced garlic

2 sprigs minced rosemary

¼ cup chopped parsley

Sauce

2 cups of reduced chicken stock (this should be highly reduced, and it's

best to start with 6 or more cups of regular stock, then reduce it down to 2)

best to start with 6 or more cups of regular stock, then reduce it down to 2) ½ cup of red wine

½ tablespoon balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons butter

1⁄8 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt (to taste)

Pepper (to taste)

Directions

Start by making a mixture of olive oil, white wine, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper, and minced garlic, rosemary, and parsley.

Next, rub the chicken with the mixture, then season the chicken with a bit more salt and pepper.

Bake the chicken at 350 degrees for 1.5 to 2 hours (depending on the size), until it’s fully cooked.

Next, boil 8 cups of chicken stock (and/or water), season with salt, then slowly add 2 cups of polenta (stirring constantly).

When all of your polenta has been added, reduce the heat, and continue stirring (10-15 minutes) until your polenta has a silky texture, and it has a slight sheen.

When the polenta is done, remove it from the heat, stir in butter, and cheese, and season with salt and pepper. Taste the polenta to check the flavor, and add salt, pepper, and cheese as needed.

When you’re chicken is done, allow it to rest for 15 to 20 minutes, and begin your sauce.

Strain your pan drippings into a pan, along with reduced chicken stock, and red wine, and reduce it over high heat.

When your sauce is about the right consistency add a bit of balsamic vinegar, then reduce the heat, add a bit of butter, and stir it until it’s fully incorporated. You can also dust a bit of flour into the sauce if you need to tighten it up.

Add a small drizzle of lemon juice to your sauce, then season it with salt and pepper.

It’s also important to taste repeatedly at this stage, because this is where you’ll get your seasoning right (add salt, pepper, and lemon juice as needed).

Serve your chicken over your polenta, spoon on your sauce, add some chopped basil, and enjoy.