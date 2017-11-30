Roasted Lemon Chicken Legs & Thighs

F & L Market has chicken thighs and drumsticks for .89 a pound. This is a fantastic way to roast those up for a healthy, flavorful meal!

Ingredients:

12 chicken legs (drumsticks)

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp dried oregano leaves

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp smoked paprika

Salt and pepper

3 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp lemon juice

4 slices of lemon for garnishing

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

Directions: