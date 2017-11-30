Roasted Lemon Chicken Legs & Thighs

November 30th, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has chicken thighs and drumsticks for .89 a pound. This is a fantastic way to roast those up for a healthy, flavorful meal!

Ingredients:

  • 12 chicken legs (drumsticks)
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tsp dried oregano leaves
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • Salt and pepper
  • 3 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp lemon juice
  • 4 slices of lemon for garnishing
  • 1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, season drumsticks (chicken legs) with dried oregano, dried thyme, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, dried oregano, dried thyme, smoked paprika, salt, pepper, and garlic. Place in a container and add the olive oil and lemon juice. Toss everything very well. Marinate overnight.
  2. Preheat oven to 425F. Place the chicken pieces in a large casserole dish (9×13). Roast for 30 minutes or so until it begins to brown. Flip pieces and bake a remaining 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked. Garnish with lots of fresh parsley and slices of lemon.









