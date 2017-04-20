Rockin Fish Tacos

INGREDIENTS

2 packages cod fillets Pinch of salt and pepper ½ cup roughly chopped cilantro, divided plus 1 tablespoon minced Juice from 2 limes 2 cups shredded savoy, napa or green cabbage 3 green onions, chopped ½ red bell pepper, seeded and sliced thin 1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar 1 teaspoon sugar 2 avocados ¼ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon cumin powder 8 soft corn tortillas

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with a piece of parchment paper and place the cod fillets on top. Season with salt and pepper on both sides. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the cod flakes easily with a fork. Remove from heat, sprinkle with ¼ cup of cilantro, and squeeze ½ of a lime over the top. Flake the fillets using a fork.

Meanwhile, mix together the cabbage, green onions, red bell peppers, ¼ cup of cilantro, pinch of salt, juice from 1 lime, apple cider vinegar, and sugar in a medium mixing bowl. Allow to marinate for at least 15 minutes.

In a small mixing bowl, add the avocado flesh and mash with a fork or potato masher until desired consistency. Stir in the garlic powder, cumin powder, pinch of salt, juice from ½ a lime, and 1 tablespoon minced cilantro.

To assemble tacos, place corn tortilla down on a plate, add the fish, the slaw, and then top with guacamole.