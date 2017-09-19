Rustic Chicken with Garlic Gravy

Through tomorrow F&L Market has a 10Lb package of Fresh Chicken leg quarters for $5.90. This is how I would prepare them. This is a delicious one-pan meal that is divine served with mashed potatoes, rice or pasta, to make the most of the rustic gravy.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp cooking oil

6-8 pieces skin-on/bone-in chicken thighs (could use any skin-on chicken )

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

20-22 cloves garlic, separated and peeled (2 full heads)

2 Tbsp flour

3/4 cup dry white wine

1 cup chicken broth

1 1/4 tsp fresh thyme leaves (or about 3/4 tsp. dried thyme leaves)

2 Tbsp butter

Instructions: