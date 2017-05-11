Salmon Burgers
Ingredients
- 1 lb salmon filet (skin removed)
- 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (or panko )
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp mustard
- salt, pepper
- olive oil for greasing the pan or grill
Avocado Salsa
- 1 large avocado, chopped
- 1/3 cup chopped red onion
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- salt and pepper
Instructions Salmon Burgers
- Chop the salmon filet into small pieces (about 1/4 inch) and transfer it into a medium mixing bowl.
- Gently stir in the rest of the ingredients. Let the mixture rest for 5-10 minutes.
- Heat a little oil in a large non-stick grill pan over medium heat. Divide the salmon mixture into 6 and form neat patties (I used a 1/2 cup as a measure). Fry/grill the patties until browned on both sides and just cooked through; about 4 minutes on each side.
- Mix salsa ingredients together and refrigerate until burgers are ready.