Salmon Burgers

May 11th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
  • 1 lb salmon filet (skin removed)
  • 1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (or panko )
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp mustard
  • salt, pepper
  • olive oil for greasing the pan or grill
Avocado Salsa
  • 1 large avocado, chopped
  • 1/3 cup chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • salt and pepper
Instructions Salmon Burgers
  1. Chop the salmon filet into small pieces (about 1/4 inch) and transfer it into a medium mixing bowl.
  2. Gently stir in the rest of the ingredients. Let the mixture rest for 5-10 minutes.
  3. Heat a little oil in a large non-stick grill pan over medium heat. Divide the salmon mixture into 6 and form neat patties (I used a 1/2 cup as a measure). Fry/grill the patties until browned on both sides and just cooked through; about 4 minutes on each side.
  4. Mix salsa ingredients together and refrigerate until burgers are ready.








