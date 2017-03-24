Salmon Burgers with Avacodo Salsa

Ingredients Salmon Burgers

1 lb salmon filet (skin removed)

1 cup fresh breadcrumbs (see note)

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1 egg

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp mustard

salt, pepper

olive oil for greasing the pan or grill

Avocado Salsa

1 large avocado, chopped

1/3 cup chopped red onion

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 lime, juiced

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

Chop the salmon filet into small pieces (about 1/4 inch) and transfer it into a medium mixing bowl. Gently stir in the rest of the ingredients. Let the mixture rest for 5-10 minutes. Heat a little oil in a large non-stick grill pan over medium heat. Divide the salmon mixture into 6 and form neat patties (I used a 1/2 cup as a measure). Fry/grill the patties until browned on both sides and just cooked through; about 4 minutes on each side.

Avocado Salsa

Combine all the salsa ingredients together and mix well.

Recipe Notes

Note: I prefer to use use fresh breadcrumbs, although you may use Panko instead. To make a cup of fresh breadcrumbs, just place 4 slices of slightly stale (at least one-day old) bread in a food processor and process until breadcrumbs form. Italian or regular white bread will work the best for this recipe.