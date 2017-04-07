Sausage and White Bean Soup

What you need:

1 pound sausage of your choice, I use an Italian sweet turkey

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

2 cloves garlic

minced 1/2 cup onion

diced 1 cup shredded carrot

7 cups chicken broth

1- 15 ounce can diced tomatoes

1- 15 ounce can cannelloni beans

rinsed and drained 1 cup small pasta salt and pepper, if desired

Directions:

In a soup pot, brown sausage, garlic, and onion seasoned with the Italian seasoning and salt and pepper until sausage is no longer pink

Add carrots, and saute for another 2-3 minutes

Pour in the chicken broth, tomatoes, and beans. Bring to a boil and add pasta

Reduce heat and simmer until pasta is al dente, about 10 minutes, depending on which pasta you use.

Add salt and pepper as desired.