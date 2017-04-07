Sausage and White Bean Soup
What you need:
1 pound sausage of your choice, I use an Italian sweet turkey
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
2 cloves garlic
minced 1/2 cup onion
diced 1 cup shredded carrot
7 cups chicken broth
1- 15 ounce can diced tomatoes
1- 15 ounce can cannelloni beans
rinsed and drained 1 cup small pasta salt and pepper, if desired
Directions:
In a soup pot, brown sausage, garlic, and onion seasoned with the Italian seasoning and salt and pepper until sausage is no longer pink
Add carrots, and saute for another 2-3 minutes
Pour in the chicken broth, tomatoes, and beans. Bring to a boil and add pasta
Reduce heat and simmer until pasta is al dente, about 10 minutes, depending on which pasta you use.
Add salt and pepper as desired.