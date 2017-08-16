Sausage Penne Soup

August 16th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients:
  • 1 lb Italian sausage
  • 1/2 medium onion chopped
  • 2 large cloves garlic minced
  • Enough whiskey to deglaze the pan
  • 6 cups spinach
  • 6 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 1 can cannellini beans (15.5 ounce) drained and rinsed
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 cup uncooked penne pasta
  • 2 tablespoons butter melted
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 4 slices Swiss cheese
  • 1 cup shredded provolone
Instructions:
  1. Brown sausage in large saucepan. Add onion and cook until soft; approximately 3-4 minutes. Add garlic and cook additional 1 minute. Add spinach and cook until wilted; approximately 3-4 minutes. Drain any excess grease. Add whiskey and using spoon remove brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add chicken broth and simmer 20-30 minutes.
  2. Add beans, oregano, basil, parsley and water. Bring to a low boil. Add penne pasta and cook for about 15 minutes or until pasta is tender. Turn soup to low.
  3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  4. Combine melted butter with flour creating smooth paste (also known as a roux). Add slowly to the soup and stir. Continue cooking on low until slightly thickened.
  5. Divide soup between 4 ovenproof bowls. Top with slice of Swiss cheese and 1/4 cup provel. Bake on cookie sheet for 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted. Turn oven to broil and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes or until lightly browned.








Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test