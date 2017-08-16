Sausage Penne Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Italian sausage
- 1/2 medium onion chopped
- 2 large cloves garlic minced
- Enough whiskey to deglaze the pan
- 6 cups spinach
- 6 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 1 can cannellini beans (15.5 ounce) drained and rinsed
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup uncooked penne pasta
- 2 tablespoons butter melted
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 4 slices Swiss cheese
- 1 cup shredded provolone
Instructions:
- Brown sausage in large saucepan. Add onion and cook until soft; approximately 3-4 minutes. Add garlic and cook additional 1 minute. Add spinach and cook until wilted; approximately 3-4 minutes. Drain any excess grease. Add whiskey and using spoon remove brown bits from the bottom of the pan. Add chicken broth and simmer 20-30 minutes.
- Add beans, oregano, basil, parsley and water. Bring to a low boil. Add penne pasta and cook for about 15 minutes or until pasta is tender. Turn soup to low.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Combine melted butter with flour creating smooth paste (also known as a roux). Add slowly to the soup and stir. Continue cooking on low until slightly thickened.
- Divide soup between 4 ovenproof bowls. Top with slice of Swiss cheese and 1/4 cup provel. Bake on cookie sheet for 5-7 minutes or until cheese is melted. Turn oven to broil and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes or until lightly browned.