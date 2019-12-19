Download the WLNI App

Savory Cresent Christmas Wreath

Published December 19, 2019 | By Harrison Hartzog

Ingredients

  • 2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
  • 1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
  • 2/3 cup condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh broccoli
  • 1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped water chestnuts
  • 1 can (5 ounces) white chicken, drained or 3/4 cup cubed cooked chicken
  • 2 tablespoons chopped onion

Directions

  • Arrange crescent rolls on a 12-in. pizza pan, forming a ring with pointed ends facing the outer edge of pan and wide ends overlapping.
  • Combine the remaining ingredients; spoon over wide ends of rolls. Fold points over filling and tuck under wide ends (filling will be visible).
  • Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
    Freeze option: Securely wrap cooled wreath in plastic and foil before freezing. To use, remove from freezer 30 minutes before reheating. Remove wreath from foil and plastic; reheat on a greased baking sheet in a preheated 325° oven until heated through.

 

