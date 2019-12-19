Savory Cresent Christmas Wreath

F & L Has a great Stocking stuffer idea – give a gift, get a gift back!
That’s right – for every $100.00 in F&L gift cards you purchase, you receive a $10 gift card for FREE!
Ingredients
- 2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
- 1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
- 2/3 cup condensed cream of chicken soup, undiluted
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh broccoli
- 1/2 cup chopped sweet red pepper
- 1/4 cup chopped water chestnuts
- 1 can (5 ounces) white chicken, drained or 3/4 cup cubed cooked chicken
- 2 tablespoons chopped onion
Directions
- Arrange crescent rolls on a 12-in. pizza pan, forming a ring with pointed ends facing the outer edge of pan and wide ends overlapping.
- Combine the remaining ingredients; spoon over wide ends of rolls. Fold points over filling and tuck under wide ends (filling will be visible).
- Bake at 375° for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
Freeze option: Securely wrap cooled wreath in plastic and foil before freezing. To use, remove from freezer 30 minutes before reheating. Remove wreath from foil and plastic; reheat on a greased baking sheet in a preheated 325° oven until heated through.