Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Butter

F & L Market has bone-in beef ribeye steaks for $5.29. This recipe elevates this cut of steak to a whole new level. Even if you don’t like blue cheese, keep and open mind!

Ingredients:

1 2-inch thick ribeye steak (about 2 lbs)

2 Tbsp good quality olive oil

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 rosemary twig for garnish

2 rosemary twigs to flavor the cooking butter

Sea or kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste

For the compound butter:

½ stick of unsalted butter

1 Tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 shallot, minced

2 oz blue cheese (Gorgonzola, Roquefort, or Stilton)

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

Instructions: