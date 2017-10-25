Seared Ribeye Steak with Blue Cheese Butter
F & L Market has bone-in beef ribeye steaks for $5.29. This recipe elevates this cut of steak to a whole new level. Even if you don’t like blue cheese, keep and open mind!
Ingredients:
- 1 2-inch thick ribeye steak (about 2 lbs)
- 2 Tbsp good quality olive oil
- 2 Tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 rosemary twig for garnish
- 2 rosemary twigs to flavor the cooking butter
- Sea or kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste
- For the compound butter:
- ½ stick of unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped
- 1 shallot, minced
- 2 oz blue cheese (Gorgonzola, Roquefort, or Stilton)
- 1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 410F.
- Remove the ribeye steak from the fridge 45 minutes before cooking and let it thaw to room temperature.
- To make the compound butter, take the butter out of the fridge and let it sit at room temperature, while preparing shallots and rosemary. In the meantime, rinse rosemary, chop, and set aside. Peel and mince the shallot. If the butter is too hard, microwave for 10 seconds or pound by a pasta roller. Add the crumbled blue cheese, chopped rosemary, minced shallot, Worcestershire sauce, and mix in until evenly distributed. Shape into a log and refrigerate until ready to use. Remove the butter from the fridge 10 minutes prior to using.
- When ready to cook, liberally season the steak with salt and pepper all over and set aside.
- Heat the olive oil and the butter in a large (12″) cast iron pan over high heat. When the butter starts smoking and turns dark brown in color, place the steak in the pan and sear undisturbed for 2 minutes. Flip and sear for another 2 minutes. As we are dealing with a thick and a large piece of meat, I recommend searing sides as well. Turn the steak on its side and sear for about 1-2 minutes. Repeat with the other side. You can can also sear the top and bottom sides by supporting the steak with a pair of tongs. Once done searing, add rosemary into the pan and transfer into the preheated oven.
- Bake to desired doneness: rare – 120F-125F, medium rare – 130F-135F, medium – 140F-145F, medium well – 150F-155F and well done – 160F-165F.
- Remove the the steak from the skillet and place on a platter. Top with 3 slices of compound butter. Cover with foil ensuring it doesn’t touch the butter, and let it rest for 3-5 minutes. Lastly, garnish with fresh rosemary and serve immediately.