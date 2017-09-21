Sheet Pan Steak & Vegetables

September 21st, 2017 | Written by:
F&L Market has Sirloin steak for $3.99 a pound this week. Here is a favorite way to prepare your entire meal on one pan. Remember to let the steak rest before you slice it on the diagonal. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds baby red potatoes
  • 16 ounces broccoli florets*
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 pounds (1-inch-thick) top sirloin steak, patted dry

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to broil. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
  2. In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook potatoes until parboiled for 12-15 minutes; drain well.
  3. Place potatoes and broccoli in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil, garlic and thyme; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently toss to combine.
  4. Season steaks with salt and pepper, to taste, and add to the baking sheet in a single layer.
  5. Place into oven and broil until the steak is browned and charred at the edges, about 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare, or until desired doneness.
  6. Serve immediately with garlic butter, if desired.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test