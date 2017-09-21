Sheet Pan Steak & Vegetables
F&L Market has Sirloin steak for $3.99 a pound this week. Here is a favorite way to prepare your entire meal on one pan. Remember to let the steak rest before you slice it on the diagonal. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds baby red potatoes
- 16 ounces broccoli florets*
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 pounds (1-inch-thick) top sirloin steak, patted dry
Directions:
- Preheat oven to broil. Lightly oil a baking sheet or coat with nonstick spray.
- In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook potatoes until parboiled for 12-15 minutes; drain well.
- Place potatoes and broccoli in a single layer onto the prepared baking sheet. Add olive oil, garlic and thyme; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Gently toss to combine.
- Season steaks with salt and pepper, to taste, and add to the baking sheet in a single layer.
- Place into oven and broil until the steak is browned and charred at the edges, about 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare, or until desired doneness.
- Serve immediately with garlic butter, if desired.