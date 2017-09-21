Sheet Pan Steak & Vegetables

F&L Market has Sirloin steak for $3.99 a pound this week. Here is a favorite way to prepare your entire meal on one pan. Remember to let the steak rest before you slice it on the diagonal. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

2 pounds baby red potatoes

16 ounces broccoli florets*

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 pounds (1-inch-thick) top sirloin steak, patted dry

Directions: