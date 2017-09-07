Shredded Mexican Beef
Ingredients:
Meat
- 2 3/4 lb Beef chuck, boneless roast
Produce
- 2 cloves Garlic
- 1 (7 ounce) can Green chiles
- 1 tsp Oregano, dried
Baking & Spices
- 1 Black pepper, Fresh ground
- 2 tbsp Chili powder
- 1/2 tsp Salt
Nuts & Seeds
- 1 tsp Cumin, ground
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
- Trim any excess fat from the edges of the roast. Place roast on a sheet of heavy duty foil large enough to enclose the meat. In a small bowl, combine the green chiles, garlic, chili powder, oregano, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix well and spread out evenly over both sides of the meat. Enclose the meat in the foil and then wrap the foil package in a second sheet of foil to ensure the cooking liquid will not leak out during the cooking time. Place in a large baking or roasting pan.
- Bake at 300 degrees for 4-1/2 to 5 hours, or until the roast just falls apart with a fork. Remove from oven, open the foil package and shred the meat. Carefully remove foil from pan and transfer the meat and cooking liquid into the pan.
- Use in a variety of Mexican-inspired dishes like tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, enchiladas, and nachos.
Crock-Pot Method:
- After wrapping the roast in foil, transfer to the crock pot. Cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. Remove foil and shred meat into the cooking sauce in the crock pot. Serve.
Make-Ahead Method:
- This beef is fantastic when reheated with the sauce it makes while cooking. If you want to really save time, make a day or two in advance, cover the pan with foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate till needed. Reheat in microwave and serve.