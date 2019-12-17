F&L Market FLASH SALE! Oyster sale – 1/2 Gallon for $60.00 Pre-order by 18th Dec w/ $10 deposit. Pick up by 23rd Dec. Limited time so order now!
In my opinion this is the only way to serve oysters. They look elegant and beautiful and if you bake them on a bed of salt and even serve them that way, it is so pretty, especially if you use coarse Himalayan salt!
Use a baking sheet such as a jelly roll sized one for this recipe.
This is a 10 X 15″ sheet with a 1″ rim or side on it. You will need two of these baking sheets for this recipe.
- Kosher Salt is a popular option as is Rock Salt– enough to make a salt bed in the bottom of your pan. This will probably be 1 1/2 to 2 pounds of salt.
- Oysters– 30-36. Washed, shucked and in half. Hold on to the shells for baking the oysters in.
- Butter- 1 stick (1/2 cup). Cut the butter into cubes.
- Garlic- 1 clove minced.
- Onion- 1/4 cup chopped.
- Spinach- 1 cup. Fresh is best however, defrosted cut spinach can work too. Your spinach should be chopped or cut up.
- Romano Cheese- 1 cup grated. Can use Parmesan or a blend of the two.
- Bread Crumbs– 1/3 cup dry.
- Lemons- 1-2 cut into wedges.
- Optional: Seasonings to taste. This can include topping with additional chopped spinach or green onions.
HERE IS HOW TO MAKE THIS RECIPE FOR REALLY SIMPLE OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER.
- Prepare your baking sheet with kosher or rock salt. Simply spread the salt on a sheet that has not been greased. The salt should cover the sheet to about 1/2-1/2″. Also, preheat your oven to 450.
- Next, press each oyster shell into the salt bed that you have created. Then, place an oyster into each of the shells.
- Now, in a medium to large skillet on medium heat, saute the garlic and onion in your butter for about two minutes for them to start to change in color. Then stir in the spinach.
- Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, combine together the grated cheese and bread crumbs. Add any desired seasonings to the bowl as well.
- When the spinach appears cooked or somewhat wilted you can remove the skillet from the heat. Stir in the contents from the mixing bowl to the skillet.
- Add 2 – 2 1/2 tablespoons of the mixture to the top of each oyster that has been placed in a shell for baking. You can top this with any additional optional ingredients such as chopped green onion.
- Bake your Oysters Rockefeller for 7-9 minutes. They should appear plump and begin to brown when done. Add the sliced lemons to the serving plate upon presentation.