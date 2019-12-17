Simple Oysters Rockefeller

| By

In my opinion this is the only way to serve oysters. They look elegant and beautiful and if you bake them on a bed of salt and even serve them that way, it is so pretty, especially if you use coarse Himalayan salt!

Use a baking sheet such as a jelly roll sized one for this recipe.

This is a 10 X 15″ sheet with a 1″ rim or side on it. You will need two of these baking sheets for this recipe.

Kosher Salt is a popular option as is Rock Salt– enough to make a salt bed in the bottom of your pan. This will probably be 1 1/2 to 2 pounds of salt.

Oysters– 30-36. Washed, shucked and in half. Hold on to the shells for baking the oysters in.

Butter- 1 stick (1/2 cup). Cut the butter into cubes.

Garlic- 1 clove minced.

Onion- 1/4 cup chopped.

Spinach- 1 cup. Fresh is best however, defrosted cut spinach can work too. Your spinach should be chopped or cut up.

Romano Cheese- 1 cup grated. Can use Parmesan or a blend of the two.

Bread Crumbs– 1/3 cup dry.

Lemons- 1-2 cut into wedges.

Optional: Seasonings to taste. This can include topping with additional chopped spinach or green onions.

HERE IS HOW TO MAKE THIS RECIPE FOR REALLY SIMPLE OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER.