Slow Cooker Angel Pork Chops

October 20th, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Food Market has Boneless Pork Chops for $1.69 a pound. This recipe delicious and easy to prepare!

Ingredients:

  • 4 to 6 boneless pork chops
  • 1 (0.7-oz) packet Italian dressing mix (do not make dressing)
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 3 Tbsp butter
  • 1 (10.75-oz) can cream of chicken soup
  • 3/4 cup chicken broth or white wine
  • 1/2 pound cooked angel hair pasta

Instructions:

  1. Place pork chops in slow cooker.
  2. Combine Italian dressing mix, cream cheese, butter, soup and broth. Pour over pork chops.
  3. Cover and cook on LOW for 8-10 hours.
  4. Serve over angel hair pasta with a green salad on the side.









