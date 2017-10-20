Slow Cooker Angel Pork Chops
F & L Food Market has Boneless Pork Chops for $1.69 a pound. This recipe delicious and easy to prepare!
Ingredients:
- 4 to 6 boneless pork chops
- 1 (0.7-oz) packet Italian dressing mix (do not make dressing)
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 3 Tbsp butter
- 1 (10.75-oz) can cream of chicken soup
- 3/4 cup chicken broth or white wine
- 1/2 pound cooked angel hair pasta
Instructions:
- Place pork chops in slow cooker.
- Combine Italian dressing mix, cream cheese, butter, soup and broth. Pour over pork chops.
- Cover and cook on LOW for 8-10 hours.
- Serve over angel hair pasta with a green salad on the side.