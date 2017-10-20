Slow Cooker Angel Pork Chops

F & L Food Market has Boneless Pork Chops for $1.69 a pound. This recipe delicious and easy to prepare!

Ingredients:

4 to 6 boneless pork chops

1 (0.7-oz) packet Italian dressing mix (do not make dressing)

4 oz cream cheese

3 Tbsp butter

1 (10.75-oz) can cream of chicken soup

3/4 cup chicken broth or white wine

1/2 pound cooked angel hair pasta

Instructions: