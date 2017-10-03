Slow Cooker Broccoli Beef

F & L has london broil on sale for $2.89 a pound. That cut works great for this Asian inspired meal!

Ingredients:

1.5 pounds London Broil steak, thinly sliced and chopped into 2 inch pieces

1 cup beef broth

⅔ cup low sodium soy sauce

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)

5 cups broccoli florets

2 tablespoons cornstarch + 4 tablespoons cold water

Directions: