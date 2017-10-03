Slow Cooker Broccoli Beef

F & L has london broil on sale for $2.89 a pound. That cut works great for this Asian inspired meal!
Ingredients:
  • 1.5 pounds London Broil steak, thinly sliced and chopped into 2 inch pieces
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • ⅔ cup low sodium soy sauce
  • ⅓ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)
  • 5 cups broccoli florets
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch + 4 tablespoons cold water

Directions:

  1. Grease the inside of a slow cooker. Add steak, beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, and chili flakes. Cover and cook on high for 2-3 hours or low 4-5 hours.
  2. Minutes before serving, uncover the slow cooker. In a small bowl, whisk corn starch and water until dissolved. Add to slow cooker and stir. Cover and allow to cook another 20-25 minutes.
  3. I put the broccoli in for the last 30 mins and allow to cook.
  4. Serve over brown rice or riced cauliflower.









