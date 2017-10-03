Slow Cooker Broccoli Beef
F & L has london broil on sale for $2.89 a pound. That cut works great for this Asian inspired meal!
Ingredients:
- 1.5 pounds London Broil steak, thinly sliced and chopped into 2 inch pieces
- 1 cup beef broth
- ⅔ cup low sodium soy sauce
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- ¼ teaspoon red chili flakes (optional)
- 5 cups broccoli florets
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch + 4 tablespoons cold water
Directions:
- Grease the inside of a slow cooker. Add steak, beef broth, soy sauce, brown sugar, sesame oil, garlic, and chili flakes. Cover and cook on high for 2-3 hours or low 4-5 hours.
- Minutes before serving, uncover the slow cooker. In a small bowl, whisk corn starch and water until dissolved. Add to slow cooker and stir. Cover and allow to cook another 20-25 minutes.
- I put the broccoli in for the last 30 mins and allow to cook.
- Serve over brown rice or riced cauliflower.