Slow Cooker Stuffed Peppers

3 large bell peppers cut in half seeds removed

1 can of tomato sauce

1 pound of ground turkey

1 pound ground pork

1 egg

1 package of Green Giant Riced vegetables (Cauliflower , green onion, carrotts)

Worcestershire Sauce or Dales steak seasoning 2 TBS

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp rosemary

INSTRUCTIONS

put 1/2 can of tomato sauce in the crock pot on low. Place your pepper halves in the crock pot. Mix remaining ingredients and stuff, mounding generously. Place on top of the tomato sauce, salt and pepper and put the lid on. Allow to cook on low for 5-6 (do not peek)

I like to remove them to a platter and broil the tops, just before serving. I put a round of provolone on the top at the end. Low carb and lovin it!